Twin Falls High School senior selected for annual Academic All-Star scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.

Brayden is the winner of a $5,000 scholarship from First Federal for his achievement as an Academic All-Star.

Brayden recently graduated from Twin Falls High School and will be attending Brigham Young University in Utah. Earlier this week, First Federal presented him with the award at his alma mater.

“We are excited to present this $5,000 scholarship to you Brayden for your awesomeness in the community with the Academic All-Star program,” said Ashley Frodin, First Federal Bank community relationship director. “This is a program that First Fed has been a partner on for many, many years, and it’s really cool to see the accomplishments each student makes every year. And you’ve been phenomenal so congratulations!” Brayden reminds incoming freshman to have spirit and make high school fun, and says his parents are his role models.

“I think one thing that helped me get involved more and kind of care more about school is making sure you are always trying to have fun and making sure everything you choose to do is something you enjoy,” Brayden said.

“He came this way, he’s a hard worker, he’s a self-starter and he’s a kind kid, and I’m really proud of him,” said Brayden’s mother.

After finishing college and an Latter-day Saints mission, Parker hopes to one day be a specialized dentist.

