Advertisement

Twin Falls High School senior selected for annual Academic All-Star scholarship

Brayden Parker plans to attend Brigham Young University
By Rachel Fabbi and KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.

Brayden is the winner of a $5,000 scholarship from First Federal for his achievement as an Academic All-Star.

Brayden recently graduated from Twin Falls High School and will be attending Brigham Young University in Utah. Earlier this week, First Federal presented him with the award at his alma mater.

“We are excited to present this $5,000 scholarship to you Brayden for your awesomeness in the community with the Academic All-Star program,” said Ashley Frodin, First Federal Bank community relationship director. “This is a program that First Fed has been a partner on for many, many years, and it’s really cool to see the accomplishments each student makes every year. And you’ve been phenomenal so congratulations!” Brayden reminds incoming freshman to have spirit and make high school fun, and says his parents are his role models.

“I think one thing that helped me get involved more and kind of care more about school is making sure you are always trying to have fun and making sure everything you choose to do is something you enjoy,” Brayden said.

“He came this way, he’s a hard worker, he’s a self-starter and he’s a kind kid, and I’m really proud of him,” said Brayden’s mother.

After finishing college and an Latter-day Saints mission, Parker hopes to one day be a specialized dentist.

View all the 2019-2020 Academic All-Stars.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Awards

First Federal Academic All-Star selected for school year

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.

Better Together

The relationship between physical, mental and social well-being

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
The World Health Organization says, that health is a combination between complete physical, mental and social well-being. In this week's 'Surviving or Thriving?' report we take a closer look at their connection.

Education

College of Southern Idaho hopes to see fall enrollment increase

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
It is 75 days before the beginning of the fall semesters at the College of Southern Idaho, and enrollment is down about 10 to 15% then projected. Although college officials say there is still plenty of time and they are hopeful it will come back up.

Education

Jerome School District makes plans after bond rejection

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
Voters rejected a $26-million bond for the Jerome School District in the May Primary Election, leaving some overcrowded schools looking for other options.

Latest News

Education

Xavier seniors celebrate with parade

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to the pandemic, the class of 2020 missed out on the traditional senior year rites of passage, but they still got to make memories.

Education

Major universities in Utah announce in-person fall terms

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
Three major universities in Utah have announced that students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes with preventive measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Education

Officials begin preparing for what school could look like in the fall

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Idaho State Board of Education has gathered a group of people from all over the state to begin making plans for next school year.

Education

Jerome School District discusses plans for next year's budget

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
Heading into the summer, officials at the Jerome School District are discussing what their budget for six schools and an estimated 4,200 students next year is going to look like.

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Kayla Morse

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT
This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Kayla Morse from Buhl High School.

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Cassie Madsen

Updated: May. 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM MDT
This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Cassie Madsen from Filer High School.