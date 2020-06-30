Valley Wide donates to support dairy farmers, processors, and hungry families.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two Idaho organizations received donations thanks to valley wide cooperative.

Valley wide donated 11 thousand dollars to curds and kindness, a hunger and dairy farmer support program. The donation will provide over 5 thousand pounds of dairy products to Idaho and Utah communities in need. Valley wide also donated 10 thousand dollars to Idaho 4-H and university of Idaho extension programs. This will help families that have been impacted financially by covid-19 with enrollment fees for their children to be a 4-H member.

“There was eligible grant money from one of our cooperatives that we’re a part of through their foundation and their stewardship program.” Said Carley Weaver, Communications Specialist for Valley Wide Cooperative. “And I applied for some of their grant money and wanted it to go towards 4-H and we were approved for a grant. They matched $5,000 from us with their $5,000 we were able to donate that towards Idaho 4-H.”

You can read more about the curds and kindness program on their website dairywet.com and more about 4-H at uidaho.edu.

