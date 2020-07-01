Body of missing Twin Falls BASE jumper found

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Members with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a Twin Falls BASE jumper Wednesday morning that went missing after attempting to swim the Snake River near Pillar Falls more than a week ago.

Carey’s family confirmed the news to KMVT.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were on the river at about 10 a.m. and one spotted what they believed to be the body of Austin Carey on the Jerome County side of the river, about three football fields downriver from Pillar Falls. A KMVT reporter was with the deputies for another story assignment.

The family and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office were notified.

Carey’s family tells KMVT they want him to be remembered for “his beautiful soul, and how he brought joy and a smile for everyone.”

Carey went missing June 18 after a jump near Pillar Falls. After the jump the friend swam across the river. A kayaker then approached the friend and gave him Carey’s gear and told the friend that Carey “will be right over”.

Searchers spent many days looking for Carey and believed he may have been pulled into turbulent water near Pillar Falls.

