City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday. According to the ordinance, a public place shall mean any place open to all members of the public without specific invitation. This includes retail businesses, government offices, and outdoor public spaces where members of the public are physically present. The penalty for violating the ordinance is an infraction, punishable by a fine of $100.

There are exemptions for the new ordinance which are listed below and include children under the age of 5, or those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

Children under the age of 5.

Persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. A person is not required to provide documentation demonstrating that the person cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering.

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

Persons, including on-duty law-enforcement officers, for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Persons who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, so long as the person is able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or party as the person.

Outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing as recommended by CDC.

The health order shall take effect July 1 and remain in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended by the Mayor or City Council.

