Advertisement

CSI to hold Instant Admit Day

College of Southern Idaho logo
College of Southern Idaho logo(CSI)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho is making sure all those who want to go to college are able to.

CSI will be holding their Instant Admit Day coming up. At both their Twin Falls Campus as well as their Mini-Cassia Center on July 9th. At will falls all are welcome to come by to apply to CSI from 8 AM to 7 PM, and from 10 AM to 7 PM in Burley.

“CSI is hosting Instant Admit Day.” says Gail Grant Schull, the director of the Office of Admissions. “So that people in the community who would like to be CSI students in the fall can stop in at a time that’s convenient for them to get admitted to the college, register for fall classes, get information about how to pay for college and for many students they’ll be able to leave here with their fall schedule in hand and their CSI ID card.”

Schull added that anyone wanting to sign up at the college will need to bring a valid photo ID. The Fall semester will start August 24th.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Investigation

Mother of deceased Idaho children faces additional charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The mother of two missing Rexburg children that were found in early June buried on her husband’s property faces new charges.

News

Documentary chronicling life of Americans during COVID-19 pandemic films in Twin Falls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Filming for Project Tumbleweed, a real-time documentary chronicling how the lives of Americans have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic took place in Twin Falls on Tuesday.

News

Lori Vallow court arraignment June 30, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The mother of two missing Rexburg children, who were found in early June buried on her husband’s property, faces new charges. Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, was in court Tuesday afternoon. She faces charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence.

Latest News

News

CASA Program sees rise in child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Child abuse and domestic violence increase during times of stress, especially for children in the foster care system, but the Court Appointed Special Advocacy Program has only received a few new cases of child abuse.

Academic All Stars

Twin Falls High School senior selected for annual Academic All-Star scholarship

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and KMVT News Staff
First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.

Awards

First Federal Academic All-Star selected for school year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.

News

UPDATED: Driver injured in I-84 rollover near Bliss

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel and Vanessa Grieve
First responders are headed on a single-car rollover crash near Bliss.

News

Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Community

Historic Wilson Theatre celebrates 100 years

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
2020 marks a milestone for the historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert. The theatre is turning 100 years old.