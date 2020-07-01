CSI to hold Instant Admit Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho is making sure all those who want to go to college are able to.

CSI will be holding their Instant Admit Day coming up. At both their Twin Falls Campus as well as their Mini-Cassia Center on July 9th. At will falls all are welcome to come by to apply to CSI from 8 AM to 7 PM, and from 10 AM to 7 PM in Burley.

“CSI is hosting Instant Admit Day.” says Gail Grant Schull, the director of the Office of Admissions. “So that people in the community who would like to be CSI students in the fall can stop in at a time that’s convenient for them to get admitted to the college, register for fall classes, get information about how to pay for college and for many students they’ll be able to leave here with their fall schedule in hand and their CSI ID card.”

Schull added that anyone wanting to sign up at the college will need to bring a valid photo ID. The Fall semester will start August 24th.

