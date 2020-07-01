Documentary chronicling life of Americans during COVID-19 pandemic films in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filming for Project Tumbleweed, a real-time documentary chronicling how the lives of Americans have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic took place in Twin Falls on Tuesday. Filmmaker and creator of the documentary, Scott Henderson, said his journey began in Indiana and he’s been able to hear stories from healthcare professionals, business owners, and everyday citizens from a wide array of backgrounds during his travels.

“I’ll be traveling through 20 states over a months period of time talking to people all along the way,” Henderson said. “I’ve made it a very specific goal of myself to make sure I’m listening to the truth that each person is sharing with me and I wanted to make sure this documentary captured the truth of their perspective of such a great disruption in their life.”

For a content creator like Henderson the film-making process looks totally different. He says he had to do an extensive amount of research to ensure he could safely travel across states without risking the health of himself or the public in creating his documentary. Henderson wears gloves and a protective face mask when he’s interviewing individuals, and says by the time his documentary road trip comes to an end he will have taken multiple COVID tests.

“Definitely went through a lot of protocol to figure out how to protect myself, and even more important how to protect the people I’m interviewing.”

So far, Henderson says he’s interviewed individuals with stories that highlight both the positive and the negative of the current times we’re living in. On Tuesday, Henderson interviewed Twin Falls business owner Liyah Babyan and her son Dominic. Babayan is the owner of Ooh La La Boutique in downtown Twin Falls. During the pandemic, Babayan and her children have sewn over 10,000 masks over the course of 10 weeks, and given them out for free from Babayan’s store.

As for what’s next Henderson says it’s on to Oregon before he’ll take a turn back east and head south down the Mississippi River where he’ll eventually meet up with his son he hasn’t seen for nearly 7 months due to the pandemic. While what the state of the pandemic or even what Project Tumbleweed’s final form will look like then is still a question. But Henderson says he has an idea of what people take away from the film and his trip when it’s over.

“I think the theme here is as I’m following historic and prehistoric trails across this great country that we live in, is were not the first to come through a large challenge like COVID-19 and we can get through it.”

You can keep up with Henderson’s real-time movements, interviews, and even participate in the film by visiting ProjectTumbleweed.com.

