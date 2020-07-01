Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. Boren and Arnone contended work should stop until the court has time to consider their environmental arguments on why the trail shouldn't be built. But Dale says she's not persuaded that Boren and Arnone would win on the merits of their arguments.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington's Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens. The Capital Press reports the state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas. Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and are the subject of wide fascination. Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little says two federal court rulings involving the state’s ballot initiative process are “judicial activism” and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State officials late Tuesday appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot. The filing also appeals an order from last week that went against the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures that could put a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order on Tuesday after Idaho balked at his order to accept online signatures or simply put the initiative on the ballot. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher. State officials did not immediately comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge's order.