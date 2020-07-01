Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property. The new charges against Chad Daybell came Tuesday evening in the strange case that involves the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in court. Chad Daybell already has been charged with burying or helping bury the kids and has pleaded not guilty. Lori Daybell also has been charged with several crimes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has condemned the actions of counter-protesters after they used physical violence to interrupt a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Tuesday at Boise City Hall. The Black Lives Matter Boise protest was countered by a second protest led by Idaho Liberty Dogs. About 1,000 people gathered outside as City Council met to discuss budget matters. Officers broke up several fights on scene but did not appear to interrupt the demonstration. No arrests were made. Idaho Liberty Dogs did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. Boren and Arnone contended work should stop until the court has time to consider their environmental arguments on why the trail shouldn't be built. But Dale says she's not persuaded that Boren and Arnone would win on the merits of their arguments.