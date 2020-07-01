Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property. The new charges against Chad Daybell came Tuesday evening in the strange case that involves the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in court. Chad Daybell already has been charged with burying or helping bury the kids and has pleaded not guilty. Lori Daybell also has been charged with several crimes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho cities are making face coverings mandatory as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases keeps surging. The requirement in Moscow starts Thursday and set to last seven days. In Hailey, the mandate started Wednesday and will stay in place until city officials repeal it. Republican Gov. Brad Little has encouraged face coverings and wears one himself in public gatherings but has declined to make them mandatory. Little's reopening strategy has stalled with the uptick in cases, and heavily populated Ada County has reverted to greater restrictions and shut down bars. A Johns Hopkins University count says Idaho had 365 new confirmed infections Tuesday.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials plan to reconsider how they manage Yellowstone National Park’s wild bison herds following longstanding complaints over the thousands of animals killed by hunters or captured and slaughtered as they attempt to migrate into Montana. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly outlined the plans in court documents filed Wednesday. The move came in a lawsuit challenging a federal-state agreement that has governed management of the animals since 2000. The Livingston Enterprise reported that a new analysis of bison management could result in an expansion of where the animals are permitted to roam freely. Yellowstone has about 4,900 bison. More than 800 were killed by hunters or slaughter this past winter.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. A judge set bail for Lori Vallow Daybell at $1 million on Tuesday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.