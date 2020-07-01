Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

Idaho at 2:10 p.m.

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND-NEW CHARGES

BOISE — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property, adding to the charges he faces in the strange case that involves the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 611 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho surged past 6,000 on Wednesday, and two cities made the wearing of face coverings mandatory. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words.

REDFISH-STANLEY TRAIL

BOISE — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. With AP Photo.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

BOISE — Two federal court rulings involving the state’s ballot initiative process are “judicial activism,” Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said, and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. With AP Photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Seattle police turned out in force early Wednesday at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ encampments and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks. By Martha Bellisle and Lisa Bauman. SENT: 730 words. With AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IDAHO

BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Wednesday condemned counter-protesters after she said they used physical violence to interrupt a Black Lives Matter demonstration a day earlier at City Hall. SENT: 472 words.

ASIAN HORNETS TRAPPING

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington’s Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens. SENT: 187 words.