Idaho’s transgender law takes effect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Numerous laws go into effect Wednesday in the state of Idaho, including one that’s garnered national attention.

House Bill 500 bans transgender women from competing on female sports teams. The first of its kind in the country, recently received support from President Trump.

However, the highly controversial law has seen its fair share of backlash.

Earlier this month, the California attorney general banned publicly funded travel to Idaho because of violation to state law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in April, saying it violates the 14th amendment’s equal protection clause.

With Boise slated to host the NCAA Tournament next year, the NCAA is addressing the law’s implications for student-athletes during a Board of Governors meeting slated for August.

Republican lawmaker Barbara Ehardt introduced the bill in the 2019 legislature after a failed attempt in 2018.

Ehardt explained, “Title IX changed my life and those opportunities I had were fought for by women older than me and sacrificed a lot so I could have the opportunities I had.” “I have always felt an immense responsibility to do the same thing for those young women and girls who come after me.”

The law is also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

