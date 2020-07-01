Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

We are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the higher terrain, as a storm system passes by our area to the north. The temperatures today are also going to be a little bit warmer than they were yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies, mostly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, and Friday is going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a few weak disturbances pass by our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as we are going to be in between an area of high pressure to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our northwest. It is also going to be warm on these four days as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JULY 1): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 75 (Wood River Valley: High: 68)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear and cool. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear and chilly.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SSW 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 48 (Wood River Valley: Low: 40)

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JULY 2): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: NNE 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 81 (Wood River Valley: High: 75)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: East 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NNE 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: Low: 49)

FRIDAY, JULY 3: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 51)

SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 90 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 52)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm and a little breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 83 Low: 50)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 51)

TUESDAY, JULY 7: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 89 (Wood River Valley: High: 82)

