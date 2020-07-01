Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

REDFISH-STANLEY TRAIL

Work can continue on central Idaho trail crossing ranch

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. Boren and Arnone contended work should stop until the court has time to consider their environmental arguments on why the trail shouldn't be built. But Dale says she's not persuaded that Boren and Arnone would win on the merits of their arguments.

Washington state begins trapping for Asian giant hornets

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington's Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens. The Capital Press reports the state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas. Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and are the subject of wide fascination. Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

Idaho appeals judge's education funding initiative rulings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little says two federal court rulings involving the state’s ballot initiative process are “judicial activism” and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State officials late Tuesday appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot. The filing also appeals an order from last week that went against the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.

Judge orders online signatures accepted for Idaho initiative

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures that could put a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order on Tuesday after Idaho balked at his order to accept online signatures or simply put the initiative on the ballot. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher. State officials did not immediately comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge's order.

MISSING KIDS-MOM-NEW CHARGES

Police say missing kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. A judge set bail for Lori Vallow Daybell at $1 million on Tuesday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IN PERSON VOTING

Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.