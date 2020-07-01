Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MDT

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND-NEW CHARGES

Man charged with conspiring to hide kids' bodies in his yard

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property. The new charges against Chad Daybell came Tuesday evening in the strange case that involves the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in court. Chad Daybell already has been charged with burying or helping bury the kids and has pleaded not guilty. Lori Daybell also has been charged with several crimes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Cities require face coverings as virus cases surge in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho cities are making face coverings mandatory as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases keeps surging. The requirement in Moscow starts Thursday and set to last seven days. In Hailey, the mandate started Wednesday and will stay in place until city officials repeal it. Republican Gov. Brad Little has encouraged face coverings and wears one himself in public gatherings but has declined to make them mandatory. Little's reopening strategy has stalled with the uptick in cases, and heavily populated Ada County has reverted to greater restrictions and shut down bars. A Johns Hopkins University count says Idaho had 365 new confirmed infections Tuesday.

MISSING KIDS-MOM-NEW CHARGES

Police say missing kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. A judge set bail for Lori Vallow Daybell at $1 million on Tuesday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IDAHO

Black Lives Matter, counter-protesters argue in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has condemned the actions of counter-protesters after they used physical violence to interrupt a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Tuesday at Boise City Hall. The Black Lives Matter Boise protest was countered by a second protest led by Idaho Liberty Dogs. About 1,000 people gathered outside as City Council met to discuss budget matters. Officers broke up several fights on scene but did not appear to interrupt the demonstration. No arrests were made. Idaho Liberty Dogs did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

REDFISH-STANLEY TRAIL

Work can continue on central Idaho trail crossing ranch

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that work can continue on a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale on Tuesday rejected a request by David Boren and Lynn Arnone to stop work on the trail that crosses Sawtooth Mountain Ranch. Boren and Arnone contended work should stop until the court has time to consider their environmental arguments on why the trail shouldn't be built. But Dale says she's not persuaded that Boren and Arnone would win on the merits of their arguments.

ASIAN HORNETS TRAPPING

Washington state begins trapping for Asian giant hornets

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington's Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens. The Capital Press reports the state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas. Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and are the subject of wide fascination. Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.