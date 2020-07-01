Advertisement

New York puts Idaho on travel restrictions list

Travelers to New York from Idaho must self-quarantine for 14 days.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With an increase in COVID-19 cases in Idaho the past week, New York state puts restrictions on travelers from the gem state.

Travelers coming to New York from Idaho must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development Connie Stopher says she has been surprised with the level of business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Magic Valley does have businesses that have reason to travel to New York , she doesn’t think the quarantine rules will have a big impact on the area.

“And so I don’t think the quarantine that New York has placed on travelers from Idaho really impacts them that greatly because a lot of what we have been able to do is move things virtually,” Stopher said.

Stopher says that companies have been surprised at how easy it is to do business while some staff is working remotely. This could lead to office downsizing in the future

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

