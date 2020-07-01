Advertisement

Rabid bat discovered in Twin Falls County

A bat caught in Twin Falls County tested positive this week for rabies
A bat, caught in Twin Falls County, tested positive this week for rabies. The South Central Public Health District urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats because rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets.
A bat, caught in Twin Falls County, tested positive this week for rabies. The South Central Public Health District urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats because rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets.(KVLY)
By Kade Atwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A bat, caught in Twin Falls County, tested positive this week for rabies. The South Central Public Health District urges residents to be extra careful and avoid all contact with bats because rabies can cause a fatal viral illness in both people and their pets.

This is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in south central Idaho. No humans were bitten by the bat.

“Normally, bats are not dangerous but it’s never a good idea to harass or play with any wild animal,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager. “If you see an active bat during the day, or any other unusual behavior, it is best to avoid that animal to prevent exposure to diseases like rabies.”

If you catch a bat and need it tested, please call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a Health District epidemiologist. SCPHD urges residents to only attempt bat captures if they can do it safely and avoid direct contact with the bat at all times.

While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho to naturally carry the virus. Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats that can no longer fly.

“Rabies can be fatal for humans and animals.” Maxwell said, “It is crucial you keep yourself and your animals away from any infected bats.”

To protect yourself from rabies:

  • Do not touch a bat with your bare hands. Be very suspicious of any bat active during daylight hours.
  • If a bat attacks you seek medical attention immediately, save the bat in a container without touching it, and contact your district health department to arrange for rabies testing.
  • Always vaccinate your pets, including horses. Pets may encounter bats outdoors or in the home.
  • Bat-proof your home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter. Typically bat-proofing is best after most bats have migrated away in the fall.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of missing Twin Falls BASE jumper found

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and KMVT News Staff
Staff with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a Twin Falls BASE jumper Wednesday morning that went missing after attempting to swim the Snake River near Pillar Falls more than a week ago.

News

Truck rolls in southern Twin Falls, spills oil on roadway

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Layne Rabe
A utility truck rolled on a street in southern Twin Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Regional

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Education

CSI one-day college admittance day planned in Twin Falls and Burley campuses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The College of Southern Idaho to hold Instant Admit Day at both Twin Falls campus and Mini-Cassia center.

Latest News

Investigation

Chad Daybell faces new charges, hearing slated for Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The mother of two missing Rexburg children that were found in early June buried on her husband’s property faces new charges.

News

Valley Wide Cooperative donates to Idaho organization

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Valley Wide Cooperative donates $11,000 to Dairy West and $10,000 to Idaho 4-H.

News

Documentary chronicling life of Americans during COVID-19 pandemic films in Twin Falls

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Filming for Project Tumbleweed, a real-time documentary chronicling how the lives of Americans have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic took place in Twin Falls on Tuesday.

News

Lori Vallow court arraignment June 30, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The mother of two missing Rexburg children, who were found in early June buried on her husband’s property, faces new charges. Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, was in court Tuesday afternoon. She faces charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence.

News

CASA Program sees rise in child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Child abuse and domestic violence increase during times of stress, especially for children in the foster care system, but the Court Appointed Special Advocacy Program has only received a few new cases of child abuse.

Academic All Stars

Twin Falls High School senior selected for annual Academic All-Star scholarship

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and KMVT News Staff
First Federal Bank and KMVT selected Twin Falls High School’s Brayden Parker to be this year’s overall Academic All-Star.