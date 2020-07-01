Advertisement

Truck rolls in southern Twin Falls, spills oil on roadway

A truck carrying used oil rolled off a southern Twin Falls street Wednesday afternoon. The truck spilled more than 100 gallons of oil on the roadway.
By KMVT News Staff and Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A utility truck rolled on a street in southern Twin Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred before noon on the 800 block of South Park Avenue West, east of Grandview Drive.

The truck was carrying used oil when it went off the road, over corrected and rolled, according to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. More than 100 gallons of oil spilled on the roadway. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The Twin Falls Fire Department cleaning up the spilled oil.

Twin Falls Police Department also responded.

