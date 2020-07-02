‘Back the Blue’ event held in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An event was held at Twin Falls City Park Wednesday to honor the men and women in law enforcement.

In 2020, 114 law enforcement officers throughout the United States have died in the line of duty.

“And knowing that, each and every day the men and women of the Magic Valley Law Enforcement agencies that are here and throughout our region, put their uniform on, they strap on that belt, pin on that badge and come to work to thank you and to protect you,” said Chief Craig Kingsbury with the Twin Falls Police Department.

Wednesday night many members of the community gathered together to thank the police officers, showing them they recognize and care about them.

A few members of the community gave speeches and thanked the law enforcement.

“We have no idea the horrible scenes and the situations that they have to work through every day, and they do it as a labor of love, to protect us and keep our community safe and they would never even bat an eye about laying their life down for any one of us,” said Mayor Suzanne Hawkins.

The city and county of Twin Falls has declared July 2020 law enforcement appreciation month, which was met by huge support from the community.

“I just want to say it is my honor to be your police chief,” Kingsbury said. “I want to thank you for the community support, the Magic Valley and the city of Twin Falls, which are wonderful places to be a police officer, thank you and God bless each and every one of you.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.