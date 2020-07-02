Advertisement

Blackhawks split series with Las Vegas team

Twin Falls bounces back to end the night with the win.
Twin Falls Blackhawks take the go-ahead lead in the fifth and hang on for the win.
Twin Falls Blackhawks take the go-ahead lead in the fifth and hang on for the win.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wednesday provided a perfect night for some legion baseball. The Twin Falls Blackhawks hosted Desert Oasis Aces out of Las Vegas.

DESERT OASIS 9, TWIN FALLS 3: In the first game the Aces utilized a 8-0 lead early and the Blackhawks couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Both Drake Rosas and John Tolk had two hits for the Blackhawks.

TWIN FALLS 4, DESERT OASIS 3: The Blackhawks bounced back in the second game with a three-run fifth inning. They also held off the Aces’ rally attempt in the seventh. Ian Hughes went five innings, striking out six.

