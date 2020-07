JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 84 near Jerome is blocked due to a crash about a mile east of exit 168.

Idaho State Police sent out a news release at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. ISP said all westbound traffic is blocked.

A KMVT reporter is en route.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.