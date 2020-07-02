Advertisement

Efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Gooding County

The Walker Center and North Canyon Medical Center are making strides to save lives against the opioid epidemic
Efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Gooding County
Efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Gooding County(MGN)
By Emily Elisha
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Opioid addiction crosses over every age, every gender and every socio-economic factor.

“It’s not the stereotype of the poor uneducated person using heroin,” said Deborah Thomas, who is the CEO and a licensed professional counselor, the Walker Center. “We have college educated people, we have the 70 year old grandma who had an injury or hurt her leg or her shoulder. These are actual clients who ended up coming here, because it snuck up on them.”

Each year, the number one reason for treatment at the Walker Center, always switches off between alcohol and opioids. Since the pandemic, admissions rose by 40% at the drug recovery facility.

Thomas says, it’s because of the heightened anxiety and depression these times have caused. “We’ve seen more people calling and saying ‘I’m concerned about myself or I’m concerned about my loved one’ since the pandemic happened. The person that gets addicted, they get hopeless on how can I ever stop? Because there is a physical aspect, along with the emotional part.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 128 people die from opioid overdose every day and it’s considered an epidemic.

“When you stop using your opiate, you have this significant rebound effect that causes you to have symptoms that are like the worst flu ever. Sweating, shaking, cramping, abdominal pain,” described Thomas.

In an effort to prevent opioid addiction, North Canyon Medical Center’s anesthesia team, has designed an opioid free surgery program.

“We have had different patients come in that have had a history of substance abuse and opioid use,” said Paul Dickinson, who is the chief of the Anesthesia Department and a certified registered nurse anesthetists at North Canyon Medical Center. “Using some of these opioid free techniques it’s really allowed us to let them have the surgeries they need, without having to cause them to relapse or go back into some of the bad habits that they’ve had.”

Both North Canyon Medical Center and the Walker Center, have one goal in mind… that is to save lives.

“People will say, you saved my life. We’ll have people that will tell us they were want opioid away from wanting to suicide,” said Thomas.

“We’re able to not only improve the lives of the people, but to be the change we want to see,” said Dickinson.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surviving or Thriving

A closer look at how emotional support animals can help with mental health

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Emily Elisha
How emotional support animals help with mental health.

Education

CSI one-day college admittance day planned in Twin Falls and Burley campuses

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The College of Southern Idaho to hold Instant Admit Day at both Twin Falls campus and Mini-Cassia center.

Surviving or Thriving

Experts explain how to maintain healthy habits acquired during the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:09 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
When thinking about the coronavirus, it’s hard to think of anything good. In a world that seems always on the go... Some did say, it forced them to slow down.

Surviving or Thriving

Experts explain how to maintain healthy habits acquired during the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
When thinking about the coronavirus, it’s hard to think of anything good. In a world that seems always on the go... Some did say, it forced them to slow down.

Latest News

Surviving or Thriving

The relationship between physical, mental and social well-being

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
The World Health Organization says, that health is a combination between complete physical, mental and social well-being. In this week's 'Surviving or Thriving?' report we take a closer look at their connection.

Education

College of Southern Idaho hopes to see fall enrollment increase

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:16 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
It is 75 days before the beginning of the fall semesters at the College of Southern Idaho, and enrollment is down about 10 to 15% then projected. Although college officials say there is still plenty of time and they are hopeful it will come back up.

News

How police handle mental health in-house and in their community

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
Police officers deal with crime and death on a regular basis but how does that affect their mental well-being? We take a closer look, in this week's 'Surviving or Thriving?' report.

Education

Jerome School District makes plans after bond rejection

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT
|
By Jake Manuel Brasil
Voters rejected a $26-million bond for the Jerome School District in the May Primary Election, leaving some overcrowded schools looking for other options.

Education

Xavier seniors celebrate with parade

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to the pandemic, the class of 2020 missed out on the traditional senior year rites of passage, but they still got to make memories.

Education

Major universities in Utah announce in-person fall terms

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
Three major universities in Utah have announced that students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes with preventive measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.