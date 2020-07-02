Advertisement

Elko County man dies after firing gun at Nevada trooper

Video shows exchange between trooper and suspect
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation in Friday's officer-involved shooting is complete. Video from NHP shows the officer pull over a man after running a red light. When he prepares to begin a field sobriety test, the man flees on foot at later fires at the trooper.
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) -An Elko County man died of his injuries after firing a gun at a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper when fleeing.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Nevada Highway Patrol’s northeast command region since 2013, said Col. Daniel Solow in a Tuesday press conference.

According to a NHP news release, on Friday at about 10:20 p.m. Pacific Time a Trooper Jacob Evans made a traffic stop on a possibly impaired driver. The trooper pulled the driver over on River Street near 12th Street in Elko.

In video showed at the press conference, the trooper indicated he could smell marijuana and asked why the driver’s eyes were red.

Before a field sobriety test, the driver — identified as Aaron Keller, 30, of Spring Creek — fled on foot. During a pursuit, the trooper warned Keller he would use his Taser to stop him. Keller then drew a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, striking Keller.

Medical personnel were called, and they provided medical attention, but Keller died of his injuries at the scene.

During the press conference, Solow said this is NHP’s fourth officer-involved shooting in 2020. Prior to Friday’s incident, the last one was May 31 in Las Vegas.

The Elko Police Department and Washoe County FIS team are investigating. The Elko District trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

