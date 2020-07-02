Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says visitors to six active fire lookouts in northern Idaho won't be able to access the top level of the lookouts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency says the restrictions from early July to early September are needed to protect the health of people working at the fire lookouts in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests as well as visitors. The lookouts with restrictions are Sundance Lookout, Lookout Mountain Lookout, Hughes Ridge Lookout, Gisborne Lookout and Middle Sisters Lookout.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The body of a man who moved to south-central Idaho to train as a BASE jumper has been found in the Snake River several weeks after he went swimming following a successful jump. The Jerome County sheriff's office says that searchers found the body of Austin Carey on Wednesday morning near Pillar Falls. Carey went missing June 18 after he tried to swim across the river near the falls. BASE stands for building, antenna, span and earth _ the objects jumpers leap from and parachute down. Carey last summer moved from California to the area that has a high bridge spanning the Snake River that's used by BASE jumpers.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property. The new charges against Chad Daybell came Tuesday evening in the strange case that involves the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Prosecutors say Daybell conspired with wife Lori Vallow Daybell to keep hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan because they knew the remains would likely be used as evidence in court. Chad Daybell already has been charged with burying or helping bury the kids and has pleaded not guilty. Lori Daybell also has been charged with several crimes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho cities are making face coverings mandatory as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases keeps surging. The requirement in Moscow starts Thursday and set to last seven days. In Hailey, the mandate started Wednesday and will stay in place until city officials repeal it. Republican Gov. Brad Little has encouraged face coverings and wears one himself in public gatherings but has declined to make them mandatory. Little's reopening strategy has stalled with the uptick in cases, and heavily populated Ada County has reverted to greater restrictions and shut down bars. A Johns Hopkins University count says Idaho had 365 new confirmed infections Tuesday.