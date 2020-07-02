ID Lottery
ID Lottery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
10-14-25-35-38
(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(fifteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)
09-11-12-28-31
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one)