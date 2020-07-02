Idaho News Coverage Advisory

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

Idaho at 2:25 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-TROOPER

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper has been put on paid administrative leave after a coffee shop worker complained that he didn’t wear a mask when entering the establishment as required under a statewide order by the governor designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. SENT: 307 words.

CANADA-PIPELINE FIGHT

TORONTO — The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 316 words.

SPORTS:

BOISE STATE-PROGRAMS CUT

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played. The school has also cut women’s swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 262 words.

FBC-IDAHO-ST-MARCHING-FORWARD

A strong connection between law enforcement and Idaho State student-athletes set the stage for a recent peaceful unity march in Pocatello, Idaho. The march featured student-athletes walking side by side with officers in uniform. By John Marshal. SENT: 954 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT: New Idaho unemployment claims jump 26% to 5,500

CLIMATE-CHANGE-WOLVERINE: US sets deadline for wolverines protection decision

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE: More arrests early Thursday after police clear protest zone

MISSING IDAHO PROFESSOR-FOUND: Missing Idaho professor found dead in Glacier National Park

LOOKOUT TOWERS-ACCESS LIMITED: Visitor access restricted to northern Idaho fire lookouts

BASE JUMPER-BODY FOUND: Body of south-central Idaho man recovered in Snake River