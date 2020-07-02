Internet crimes against children up nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are stuck at home. For kids, this may mean more time online.

More time online creates more of an opportunity for online predators to target children, according to Rupert Police Department Detective Sam Kuoha.

Kuoha says cases of numbers of predators targeting children online has gone up nationwide due to the pandemic keeping people at home.

It is important to always stay aware when online and for parents to take an active role in their child's internet activity.

“Maybe talk to their kids when they get home from work, what you have been doing? Also even be a participant inside those apps. So if the child is using TikTok’s, watch TikTok. Make sure you know how it works, make sure you know what’s online. "

Kuoha isn’t seeing cases increase in Rupert right now, but he believes it is just a matter of time before there is an increase

