Judge orders online signatures accepted for Idaho initiative

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures that could put a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order on Tuesday after Idaho balked at his order to accept online signatures or simply put the initiative on the ballot.

The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.

State officials did not immediately comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge’s order.

