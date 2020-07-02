Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, July 02, 2020

We are going to have fantastic weather today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, just a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry today, although there are going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in Cassia County, as a stationary front hangs out near our area.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as another weak disturbance works its way through our area. These thunderstorms tomorrow are expected to be non-severe, but small hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are still possible with each of them, so definitely keep an eye to the sky tomorrow if you are going to be outside at all. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures tomorrow are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected from Saturday through next Wednesday as we are going to be in between an area of high pressure to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our northwest. It is also going to be warm during this time period as high temperatures on each day are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue during this time period, but it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, JULY 2): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: NW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 81 (Wood River Valley: High: 75)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SE 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: Low: 49)

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JULY 3): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SE 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SE 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 88 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: ENE 5-10 mph before midnight, then South 5-10 mph after midnight. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NNE 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 51)

SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 51)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm and a little breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 83 Low: 50)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 87 Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 51)

TUESDAY, JULY 7: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 49)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 (Wood River Valley: High: 80)

We are going to have fantastic weather today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, just a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry today, although there are going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in Cassia County, as a stationary front hangs out near our area. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as another weak disturbance works its way through our area. These thunderstorms tomorrow are expected to be non-severe, but small hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are still possible with each of them, so definitely keep an eye to the sky tomorrow if you are going to be outside at all. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures tomorrow are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

