New dentist office opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls residence now have another option the next time they need to see a dentist.

Clearwater Dentistry is a new family centered dental care facility located in Twin Falls. They held their ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new, state of the art dental office Wednesday, just north of the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The new facility offers the most current technology and equipment. The new facility is also unique for what’s on the outside as well.

“We’re known as the office with the Twin Falls tooth fairy, we have a tooth fairy on top of our building that we had specially made from California that’s pretty unique to our building.” Said Dr. Gregary Boehme. He added “It helps set us apart as far as designing our building as a coastal setting and it’s a little odd in the sense that this is the middle of the desert in Twin Falls.”

He said it also helps set them apart as the office is meant to feel more like a house and is more comforting than feeling like you are just going in for another office visit.

Boehme went on to say that while it wasn’t part of the original design was to have room to eventually expand and have more dentists in the building, and because of its size the building does help ensure social distancing can be observed. Their office is now open, Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM. The address is 2152 Village Park Ave in Twin Falls, and their phone number is (208) 735-5599.

