Police remind public to be courteous of neighbors when using fireworks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Before celebrating the Fourth of July, there are a few things to remember.

The Twin Falls Police Department reminds community members that fireworks are legal from 8 a.m. until midnight, up until the beginning of the July 5.

It’s important to be mindful of your neighbors, if fireworks are lit off after midnight and the police are called, an officer will be dispatched to your house.

We would like to remind our community about being good neighbors as we celebrate this 4th of July season. Thank you. #safeandsane #celebrateUSA Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Safe and sane, or common nonaerial, fireworks are legal, but the aerial fireworks are not.

“Usually what we like to do is our officers like to educate people, again, we are kind of asking to community to be respectful of others, respectful of those pets that are out there that this causes additional stresses on,” said J.P. O’Donnell, an officer with the Twin Falls Police Department. “With it we want everybody to have a happy Fourth and enjoy the celebration of America all together but we do ask that people do it peaceful and be respectful of each other with it.”

He also reminds people to social distance when out at parades or watching the firework shows.

