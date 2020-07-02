Salute to farmers: Lake Ag

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Just off Main Street in Burley and in the foothills of the mountains sits the Lake Ag headquarters. Lake Ag, owned by Braden Lake, has around 3,000 acres of land throughout Burley.

"I'm only the second generation on this farm. My dad, he started farming about 30 years ago, had an opportunity to grow 10 acres of potatoes for a fresh shed in the area."

While Lake Ag does do a little bit more than just potatoes, spuds are what they hang their hat on.

"We grow for various french fry plants within the area, we still grow for some fresh sheds. We grow some chipping potatoes for some chipping companies and we also grow some specialty potatoes called fingerlings"

The potato market isn’t always stable and the work isn’t easy. Lake, though, is passionate about what he does.

"Anything potato I love. Again that's kind of our deal is the potato deal. I'm proud to say I'm an Idaho potato farmer"

The farm has been passed down for one generation. if it gets passed down again remains to be seen.

“I have a 6 year old son and a 4 year old son and a brand new daughter. If one of my kids or son- in-laws and daughter-in-laws want to come back to the operation, definitely hope to make that available to them, but if they don’t, I as well want them to do what they love to do.”

