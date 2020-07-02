Advertisement

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22. Remains believed to be hers were found on Tuesday in a shallow grave near the Leon River. (File)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:38 AM MDT
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Remains found in a shallow grave along the Leon River have not yet been confirmed to be those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, but authorities Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in a post investigation who committed suicide as police approached as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, who was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood.

He was not her supervisor, but did work in a building adjacent to where Guillen worked, Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps said.

The estranged wife of a Fort Hood soldier was also arrested in connection with the investigation, but Phelps said he could provide no information on her status.

Killeen officers found Robinson early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue and when they approached he produced a gun and shot himself, police said.

He died at the scene.

No other suspects have been identified in the case, officials said.

An investigation into allegations that Guillen, who was promoted to the rank of specialist on July 1, was sexually harassed continues, Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt said, but so far authorities have made no connection between the allegations and her disappearance.

The investigation, he said, “has not found any connection between sexual harassment and Vanessa’s disappearance.

“However all sexual harassment allegations are being investigated in this case as they are in every other instance because sexual harassment is categorically adverse to our army values.”

Efflandt said he regrets he wasn’t able to address all of Guillen’s family’s concerns.

“What I was able to share was tempered by my responsibility to protect the integrity of the investigation so we could find Vanessa…and prosecute those responsible for this travesty…and be in a position to punish them,”

“Vanessa Guillen is a loss for all of us,” he said.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Guillen was reported missing to Fort Hood’s CID on April 23, the day after she disappeared.

Since then Army and civilian authorities have conducted more than 300 interviews and have spent more than 10,000 hours investigating, Phelps said.

Senior leadership met with family members Wednesday and shared all the information they could, Phelps said.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in a shallow grave along the Leon River.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

