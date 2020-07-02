Advertisement

Utah man arrested in shooting that wounded driver at protest

This undated booking photo provided by Utah County Sheriff's Office shows Jesse K. Taggart, who is accused of shooting a man who tried to drive through protesters who were blocking traffic in Provo, Utah, during a rally decrying police brutality. Taggart, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Tuesday, June 30, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges. (Utah County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated booking photo provided by Utah County Sheriff's Office shows Jesse K. Taggart, who is accused of shooting a man who tried to drive through protesters who were blocking traffic in Provo, Utah, during a rally decrying police brutality. Taggart, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Tuesday, June 30, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges. (Utah County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By BRADY McCOMBS
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a man who tried to slowly drive through protesters blocking traffic in Provo during a rally against police brutality.

Authorities say a Salt Lake City man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

Police say the driver of the SUV who was shot isn’t under investigation for any crime.

The 60-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and shrapnel in his eye and stomach Monday night.

Police say the shooter doesn’t appear to be affiliated with any of the groups at the protest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

New Idaho unemployment claims jump 26% to 5,500

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Idaho officials say new unemployment claims jumped 26% last week to about 5,500.

News

Police remind public to be courteous of neighbors when using fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Safe and sane fireworks are legal, but the aerial fireworks are not.

Regional

Elko County man dies after firing gun at Nevada trooper

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
An Elko County man died of his injuries after firing a gun at a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper when fleeing.

State

Judge orders online signatures accepted for Idaho initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal judge has ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures that could put a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot.

Latest News

Consumer

New dentist office opens in Twin Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Clearwater Dentistry hold ribbon cutting in Twin Falls

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Internet crimes against children up nationwide

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
More time online creates more of an opportunity for online predators to target children, according to Rupert Police Department Detective Sam Kuoha

News

City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday. According to the ordinance, a public place shall mean any place open to all members of the public without specific invitation. This includes retail businesses, government offices, and outdoor public where members of the public are physically present. The penalty for violating the ordinance is an infraction, punishable by a fine of $100.

Sports

Idaho’s transgender law takes effect

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Idaho passed a law, "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" that has taken the nation by notice.

News

Body of missing Twin Falls BASE jumper found

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:34 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi and KMVT News Staff
Staff with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a Twin Falls BASE jumper Wednesday morning that went missing after attempting to swim the Snake River near Pillar Falls more than a week ago.