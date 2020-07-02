Utah man arrested in shooting that wounded driver at protest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a man who tried to slowly drive through protesters blocking traffic in Provo during a rally against police brutality.

Authorities say a Salt Lake City man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

Police say the driver of the SUV who was shot isn’t under investigation for any crime.

The 60-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and shrapnel in his eye and stomach Monday night.

Police say the shooter doesn’t appear to be affiliated with any of the groups at the protest.

