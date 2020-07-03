Advertisement

Bayer Fund awards grant to Rock Creek Elementary

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Second Graders at Rock Creek Elementary School will be getting hands on learning with coding and robotics this fall thanks to a grant from the Bayer Fund.

Teachers at the Twin Falls Public School District are encouraged to find creative and unique ways to teach their students.

“We highly encourage our teachers to explore different funding options for innovative things that they want in their classrooms, we try to provide as much support as we can, but teachers are incredible go-getters,” said Eva Craner, the public relations director with the Twin Falls School District.

Second grade teacher Terilyn Victor at Rock Creek Elementary decided to apply for the Bayer Fund Grant, which she was awarded.

“Looking at some robotics for the kids, as well as a hands on mat on the ground for them to learn coding with their bodies,” said Victor.

The $5,000 grant is for science, technology, engineering and math and teaches the children in a hands on learning environment.

“The title of the grant is ‘Creatively coding across the curriculum', and we are looking at tying in not only that STEM piece, but how does it relate to reading and writing. When you look at the writing piece, they can create how to; how they were able to code their robot,” said Victor.

Every second grader at Rock Creek will be able to use the programs at school in the fall.

“Hands on is extremely motivating for kids, that creative piece, seeing that creativity though the STEM process builds that creative problem solvers, collaboration, all those things that are necessary for success in life, both in job and in personal life as well,” said Victor.

