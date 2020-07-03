Advertisement

Buhl Public Library promotes summer learning opportunities

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Buhl Public Library is making up for lost time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to get children in their community off the computer and out of the house, the Buhl Public Library is offering services throughout the summer that help combat the summer slide. They tell us, they have many parents who are interested in engaging their kids in activities and learning opportunities that differ from online read-alongs, and instead promote outside activities.

“It’s also I think hard for little kids right now, cause they might be more scared then others, cause they don’t necessarily understand what is going on so being able to let them go outside and play and have a good time might ease some of their own stress and anxiety as well,” said library director Reba Puente.

The Buhl Public Library is open every day except Fridays and Sundays. For a more information about the services they have to offer, head on over to their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business owners recognize value of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway right now across Twin Falls. Many different artists from across the nation are displaying their art at different businesses and stores.

News

Idaho State Police add extra patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Office of Highway Safety, during Fourth of July last year, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken and or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and 4 deaths in Idaho. Putting you first finds out how the Idaho State Police plan to combat impaired driving this holiday.

News

Bayer Fund awards grant to Rock Creek Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Second Graders at Rock Creek Elementary School will be getting hands on learning with coding and robotics this fall thanks to a grant from the Bayer Fund.

News

Jerome community honors first responders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
An event to honor Jerome County first responders took place at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park Thursday.

Latest News

Consumer

UBER releases safety tips for drivers and riders in new campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
UBER requiring both driver and rider to wear masks

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Former Twin Falls baseball player invited to Phillies summer camp

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Twin Falls native is on the verge of pitching in the big leagues this summer if everything works in his favor.

News

Officials remind public about water safety ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
It's a big holiday weekend, and that means more people out on the water.

Better Together

A closer look at how emotional support animals can help with mental health

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
A closer look at how emotional support animals can help with mental health.