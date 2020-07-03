Buhl Public Library promotes summer learning opportunities

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Buhl Public Library is making up for lost time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to get children in their community off the computer and out of the house, the Buhl Public Library is offering services throughout the summer that help combat the summer slide. They tell us, they have many parents who are interested in engaging their kids in activities and learning opportunities that differ from online read-alongs, and instead promote outside activities.

“It’s also I think hard for little kids right now, cause they might be more scared then others, cause they don’t necessarily understand what is going on so being able to let them go outside and play and have a good time might ease some of their own stress and anxiety as well,” said library director Reba Puente.

The Buhl Public Library is open every day except Fridays and Sundays. For a more information about the services they have to offer, head on over to their website.

