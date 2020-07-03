Advertisement

Former Twin Falls baseball player invited to Phillies summer camp

Damon Jones graduated from Twin Falls in 2013, before advancing to the College of Southern Idaho and Washington State University.
Damon Jones is seen here posing with his parents.
Damon Jones is seen here posing with his parents.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls High School alum is trying to find a spot in the big leagues.

Damon Jones is currently quarantined in his Philadelphia hotel room, awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test he took Wednesday.

Jones made the 53-man roster as part of the Phillies summer camp. He actually played for the Phillies in spring training briefly, before going to minor league camp.

Twin Falls' own Damon Jones has been invited to the Phillies summer camp in 2020, following a shortened season.
Twin Falls' own Damon Jones has been invited to the Phillies summer camp in 2020, following a shortened season.

Since then, he spent two months in Twin Falls, throwing in his parents’ backyard and spending time with his fiance and daughter. His immediate family then went up to Washington State for a month, prior to getting the call.

Jones is listed as the 14th top prospect in the organization.

He’s been working on his mechanics and developed a pitch that was a crux for him last year.

“I am working on my change-up as well, that was definitely my worst pitch last year. I feel like I have improved it enough to be a weapon this year,” Jones explained. “I expected to be on that roster this year I guess you could say, especially since the Minor Leagues got cancelled.”

“I definitely could help the Phillies win if someone goes down or someone gets sick, something like that,” he added.

The regular season is slated to start July 23 and 24. The 60-game schedule has not yet been finalized.

