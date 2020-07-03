Advertisement

Jerome community honors first responders

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An event to honor Jerome County first responders took place at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park Thursday.

The event was put on by Jerome 2020, and other members from the community.

Members from the police, fire, dispatch, sheriff and EMS showed up.

The community came out to show them how much they care and respect them, and how much they mean to them. Food was offered, and a few gave speeches.

The Chief of Police Dan Hall says he is so thankful to work for such a wonderful community.

“Other than we just want to thank our community, because even though we are here to serve the community, if the citizens did not support us, if the citizens didn’t generally obey the laws, we wouldn’t be able to have the community that we do, so without our citizens, we wouldn’t be able to have this environment,” said Dan Hall, the chief of police for Jerome Police Department.

They also say that it is a team effort between all of the different first responders, and are glad everyone came out to support them.

