KMVT Weather Forecast

Friday, July 03, 2020

There are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around today in the Magic Valley and there is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms today in the Wood River Valley as a disturbance works its way through our area. Most of the thunderstorms today are not going to be severe, but small hail, gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning are still possible with each of them, so definitely keep an eye to the sky today if you are going to be outside at all. It is also going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear to clear skies, mostly dry conditions, and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have some fantastic summer weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, although there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers and thunderstorms in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday is also going to have some fantastic summer weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and nice temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected for basically all of next week as we are going to be in between an area of high pressure to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our northwest. The temperatures next week are also going to be right about where they should be for this time of year as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue for most of next week, but it is going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, JULY 3): MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: Variable 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Variable 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 87 (Wood River Valley: High: 79)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: South 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: North 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 52)

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY)): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the South Hills. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WNW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 88 (Wood River Valley: High: 82)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NNW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: Low: 50)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 85 Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 49)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 51)

TUESDAY, JULY 7: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 49)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 84 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 79 Low: 49)

THURSDAY, JULY 9: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 87 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

