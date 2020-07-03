Advertisement

Legion baseball season gives seniors one last chance on diamond

By Jack Schemmel
Jul. 2, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For high school seniors not going on to the next level, it almost got taken away too soon. 

“It really sucked, I wasn’t planning on playing legion honestly,” Burley Green Sox second baseman Izaak Macias said. “I was just gonna end it with highschool ball and move but I wanted to give one last go at it so I decided I was going to play.” 

“I didn’t really have any hope for it. I didn’t think the season would come to be,” Green Sox first baseman Matthew Evans said. 

After a slight delay in the start of the legion season, the boys of summer are back

“It feels great to be out with all of them one last time, I will hopefully be around them throughout my life, but if not this will be our last time all together, " Twin Falls Cowboys first baseman Kolby Slagel said. 

Baseball has been a way of life, and for some, this summer is a big farewell tour to the game they love. 

“Now I know just not to take it for granted, and just to get the most out of every moment and just have the best time and have the most fun with the team and make the best memories,” Evans said.  

Macias added, “It’s tough, I know there is probably going to be some tears at the end, it’s going to be sad.”

For whatever happens next 

“Baseball has taught me a lot of life lessons so I am definitely ready for the future,” Cowboys catcher Kaden Stutzman said. 

A message to chrish time on the diamond

“For future young kids, just don’t take these moments for granted, just you never know when something will be taken away like your season, so make everything count,”  said Evans. 

