UBER releases safety tips for drivers and riders in new campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Safety is always a top priority during a holiday weekend and UBER is making sure all their drivers and riders know they are doing their part.

UBER worked with the centers for disease control and prevention and the world health organization to share rideshare safety tips for all users to help slow the spread of covid-19. They want to make sure people adhere to all local guidelines, but they also have some requirements for their drivers and riders. With their “No mask. No ride” awareness campaign, they require driver and rider to wear face coverings, they also ask that you wash your hands before getting into your ride. A communications associate with UBER spoke to KMVT and says there are things that can be done.

“Sitting in the back seat, I mean that’s so important as ride sharers are used to hopping in the front in some cases.” Said Navideh Forghani, Senior Communications Associate for UBER. “In this case with social distancing, we are asking our risers to sit in the back seat, it’s difficult to social distance in a rideshare, so we’re asking them to do that, we’re asking them to roll the windows down as well. And handle your own belongings because touching surfaces are an issue and we want to make sure not too many different people are handling too many different things.”

She went on to ask for riders be patient with drivers as well as they are working hard between rides to ensure the vehicles are sanitized between rides. And these tips are to ensure both the riders and drivers are safe.

Forghani added that if a rider does not have a face covering the driver can refuse the offer them a ride and if a rider is reported multiple times not wearing one their account can be deactivated.

