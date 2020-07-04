Advertisement

Business owners recognize value of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway right now across Twin Falls. Many different artists from across the nation are displaying their art at different businesses and stores.

Nearly 300 artists have worked hard to have their works displayed throughout the city for the 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

“I think it’s sort of a win, win, win situation, it’s a win for the public, to see all these art pieces throughout the town, there is hundreds, so that’s really neat,” said Greg Wills, from Wills Toyota. “It’s a win for the artists themselves, so all their pieces can be looked at and shown and that sort of thing, and then it’s a win for the venue sponsors like us, because it gets people in that maybe would never come in the store at all.”

There are 98 businesses participating in Art and Soul throughout Twin Falls, each of them marked with this flag.

“Aside from the fact that it’s an absolutely amazing thing for the city, it allows us to introduce the restore to people in the city, we often call it the best kept secret in twin falls, it’s nice to have a good draw, and be supportive to the arts community at the same time,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Tom Ashenbrener from Rudy’s; A Cook’s Paradise has been involved since the inception of Art and Soul, and loves for more and more people to get involved each year.

“In my opinion, the Art and Soul has been beneficial for business, but more importantly, has changed the community’s attitude toward change, has softened what might be known in Twin Falls as a bit of resistance to change in certain areas, and there is nothing wrong with that, but sometimes it’s nice to be able to change people’s perceptions of the community and art and soul has done that,” said Tom Ashenbrener, the owner.

Originally slated for April, the event had to be postponed because of COVID-19. the art will be on display until July 11th.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho State Police add extra patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Office of Highway Safety, during Fourth of July last year, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken and or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and 4 deaths in Idaho. Putting you first finds out how the Idaho State Police plan to combat impaired driving this holiday.

Education

Buhl Public Library promotes summer learning opportunities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Buhl Public Library is making up for lost time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Bayer Fund awards grant to Rock Creek Elementary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Second Graders at Rock Creek Elementary School will be getting hands on learning with coding and robotics this fall thanks to a grant from the Bayer Fund.

News

Jerome community honors first responders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
An event to honor Jerome County first responders took place at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park Thursday.

Latest News

Consumer

UBER releases safety tips for drivers and riders in new campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
UBER requiring both driver and rider to wear masks

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Former Twin Falls baseball player invited to Phillies summer camp

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Twin Falls native is on the verge of pitching in the big leagues this summer if everything works in his favor.

News

Officials remind public about water safety ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
It's a big holiday weekend, and that means more people out on the water.

Better Together

A closer look at how emotional support animals can help with mental health

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
A closer look at how emotional support animals can help with mental health.