Business owners recognize value of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway right now across Twin Falls. Many different artists from across the nation are displaying their art at different businesses and stores.

Nearly 300 artists have worked hard to have their works displayed throughout the city for the 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

“I think it’s sort of a win, win, win situation, it’s a win for the public, to see all these art pieces throughout the town, there is hundreds, so that’s really neat,” said Greg Wills, from Wills Toyota. “It’s a win for the artists themselves, so all their pieces can be looked at and shown and that sort of thing, and then it’s a win for the venue sponsors like us, because it gets people in that maybe would never come in the store at all.”

There are 98 businesses participating in Art and Soul throughout Twin Falls, each of them marked with this flag.

“Aside from the fact that it’s an absolutely amazing thing for the city, it allows us to introduce the restore to people in the city, we often call it the best kept secret in twin falls, it’s nice to have a good draw, and be supportive to the arts community at the same time,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Tom Ashenbrener from Rudy’s; A Cook’s Paradise has been involved since the inception of Art and Soul, and loves for more and more people to get involved each year.

“In my opinion, the Art and Soul has been beneficial for business, but more importantly, has changed the community’s attitude toward change, has softened what might be known in Twin Falls as a bit of resistance to change in certain areas, and there is nothing wrong with that, but sometimes it’s nice to be able to change people’s perceptions of the community and art and soul has done that,” said Tom Ashenbrener, the owner.

Originally slated for April, the event had to be postponed because of COVID-19. the art will be on display until July 11th.

