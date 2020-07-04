Fit One Race to be held virtually this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A popular race is going virtual this year and registration is fast approaching.

St. Luke’s Fit One race helps raise money for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

The race is normally a one day event in Boise, but this year the race is virtual.

Participants can choose to run a 5k or a 10 k or a half marathon when registering and can choose a pre-selected race course in Boise, Canyon County, Twin Falls, McCall, or Wood River.

Plus, they also have the run anywhere option, meaning they can make their own course.

“Will be available from September 18 through the 26th, so once that window opens, you just go to that race course throughout those 9 days, and then post your time through the RaceJoy app, which we will have all that information for you to download and it will be already packaged for everyone who signs up,” said Eric Stride, the director for the FitOne Race.

Registration will begin on July 8th and 9th for $20, after July 9th, registration will increase to $25.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.