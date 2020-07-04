Advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 15 minutes ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

At Rushmore, Trump to say protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

News

What’s open for the 4th?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
What's happening for the 4th of July in the area

Latest News

News

Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

News

Business owners recognize value of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway right now across Twin Falls. Many different artists from across the nation are displaying their art at different businesses and stores.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

News

Idaho State Police add extra patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Office of Highway Safety, during Fourth of July last year, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken and or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and 4 deaths in Idaho. Putting you first finds out how the Idaho State Police plan to combat impaired driving this holiday.

Education

Buhl Public Library promotes summer learning opportunities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Buhl Public Library is making up for lost time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,