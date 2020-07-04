Advertisement

KMVT Weather Forecast

Saturday, July 04, 2020
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:23 AM MDT
Garrett Hottle - Saturday Update

Happy Independence Day to all of our KMVT!

High temperatures today will be fairly similar those we saw on Friday, in the upper 80s in the Magic Valley and upper 70s and lower 80s in the Wood River Valley. Mostly pleasant weather conditions are expected, with the southwest flow aloft continuing through Sunday. For the most part, it looks like we’ll be able to enjoy mostly sunny skies for our Independence Day holiday. However, we do have some minor short waves embedded in the flow which will bring and a chance for p.m. showers and thunderstorms. After noon today, it looks like our best chance at seeing shower and storm activity will be in the Central Mountains and possibly the South Hills.

Southwest winds will be on the breezy side of things today mainly in in the Mini-Cassia Region and Wood River Valley. Sustained winds between 5-15 mph and gusts as strong as 25 mph are possible, until later this evening when winds will begin to diminish. Tonight, we should see mostly clear skies in both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley. Overnight lows will bottom out near 50 degrees in the Wood River Valley and mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. 

For the most part, similar weather is expected on Sunday as we’ll have mostly sunny skies with that slight chance of showers/storms presenting itself in mountains by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler in the Magic Valley in the mid 80s, and upper 70s in the Wood River Valley. 

For the week, it looks like we see similarly pleasant weather, but an upper trough looks to remain over the Pacific Northwest during this time.  We should be mostly sunny and dry, but there’s a chance for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the central mountains during the afternoon and evening hours from Monday – Wednesday. 

Temperatures during this time will remain near normal. High temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 80s for the Magic Valley, and mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley. 

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SSW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: North 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 52)

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY)): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the South Hills. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WNW 5-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SW 10-25 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 88 (Wood River Valley: High: 82)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NNW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 50)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 85 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: Low: 49)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 51)

TUESDAY, JULY 7: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 48)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 83 Low: 54 (Wood River Valley: High: 78 Low: 48)

THURSDAY, JULY 9: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 80 Low: 50)

FRIDAY, JULY 10: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm.

Magic Valley: High: 87 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

