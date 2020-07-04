KMVT Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Friday, July 03, 2020

There are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening, especially in the Wood River Valley and in the northern part of the Magic Valley. Most of this precipitation should be out of our area by sunset though, and then we are going to have mostly clear to clear skies and dry conditions for the rest of the night. The temperatures tonight are also going to be pretty nice as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into tomorrow (Independence Day), it is going to be breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have some fantastic summer weather tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, although there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers and thunderstorms in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday is also going to have a little bit of a breeze associated with it as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Like Saturday though, outside of the wind, we are going to have some fantastic summer weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and nice temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected for basically all of next week as we are going to be in between an area of high pressure to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our northwest. The temperatures next week are also going to be right about where they should be for this time of year as high temperatures are generally going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue for most of next week, but it is going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SSW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: North 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 52)

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY)): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the South Hills. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WNW 5-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SW 10-25 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 88 (Wood River Valley: High: 82)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NNW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: Low: 50)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 85 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: Low: 49)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 82 Low: 51)

TUESDAY, JULY 7: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 48)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 83 Low: 54 (Wood River Valley: High: 78 Low: 48)

THURSDAY, JULY 9: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 86 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 80 Low: 50)

FRIDAY, JULY 10: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm.

Magic Valley: High: 87 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

