Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Magic Mountain, along with other resorts, had to shut down due to COVID-19 in the spring.

“It was probably our best season that we’ve had. well it was the best season that we were having and to have to shut down early, you know it really hurt. Of course its not only hurt us, but it’s hurt everybody and then we’ve had few other events we have had to close, " said Magic Mountain co-owner Gary Miller.

Two 3-D shooting events have already been cancelled this year at magic mountain. With the Magic Valley Bowhunters event, the third time’s a charm.

“Well it’s a great start, it’s kind of been a difficult year. We’ve had of course, everybody knows about the COVID and all the ups and downs and you watch TV and you’re not really sure about everything that is going on. you hear so many different sides to the story but you know what you come up here and this is going to be awesome, " Gary Miller said.

The Magic Mountain lodge will open back up this weekend to accommodate the event. the first time it has been open since the spring.

“It is a lot of work to get the lodge ready because it’s just been sitting for a few months collecting dust and flies and everything, ‘” co-owner Suzette Miller said.

Now, the area around the mountain is busy.

“I’m surprised with how many people are out and about and up here camping and families are up here having a great time. This is the busiest i have ever seen it, " Suzette Miller said.

The event brings in people from all over.

“Probably 40 years they’ve had this bow shoot up here and it’s just going to continue on and we’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.