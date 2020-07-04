Advertisement

Magic Mountain set to reopen this weekend with Magic Valley Bowhunters event

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Magic Mountain, along with other resorts, had to shut down due to COVID-19 in the spring.

“It was probably our best season that we’ve had. well it was the best season that we were having and to have to shut down early, you know it really hurt. Of course its not only hurt us, but it’s hurt everybody and then we’ve had few other events we have had to close, " said Magic Mountain co-owner Gary Miller.

Two 3-D shooting events have already been cancelled this year at magic mountain. With the Magic Valley Bowhunters event, the third time’s a charm.

“Well it’s a great start, it’s kind of been a difficult year. We’ve had of course, everybody knows about the COVID and all the ups and downs and you watch TV and you’re not really sure about everything that is going on. you hear so many different sides to the story but you know what you come up here and this is going to be awesome, " Gary Miller said.

The Magic Mountain lodge will open back up this weekend to accommodate the event. the first time it has been open since the spring.

“It is a lot of work to get the lodge ready because it’s just been sitting for a few months collecting dust and flies and everything, ‘” co-owner Suzette Miller said.

Now, the area around the mountain is busy.

“I’m surprised with how many people are out and about and up here camping and families are up here having a great time. This is the busiest i have ever seen it, " Suzette Miller said.

The event brings in people from all over.

“Probably 40 years they’ve had this bow shoot up here and it’s just going to continue on and we’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What’s open for the 4th?

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
What's happening for the 4th of July in the area

News

Business owners recognize value of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway right now across Twin Falls. Many different artists from across the nation are displaying their art at different businesses and stores.

News

Idaho State Police add extra patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
According to the Office of Highway Safety, during Fourth of July last year, 36 crashes occurred due to a drunken and or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and 4 deaths in Idaho. Putting you first finds out how the Idaho State Police plan to combat impaired driving this holiday.

Education

Buhl Public Library promotes summer learning opportunities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Buhl Public Library is making up for lost time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Bayer Fund awards grant to Rock Creek Elementary

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Second Graders at Rock Creek Elementary School will be getting hands on learning with coding and robotics this fall thanks to a grant from the Bayer Fund.

News

Jerome community honors first responders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
An event to honor Jerome County first responders took place at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park Thursday.

Consumer

UBER releases safety tips for drivers and riders in new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
UBER requiring both driver and rider to wear masks

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Former Twin Falls baseball player invited to Phillies summer camp

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Twin Falls native is on the verge of pitching in the big leagues this summer if everything works in his favor.