Pearson wins high school state bull riding title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wesley Pearson, a rising junior, tied for first place at the Idaho high school state rodeo finals in bull riding a couple weeks ago.

The win was Pearson’s first state championship. The win sends him off to nationals for the first time as well.

“It didn’t feel real at first but after a little bit it sunk in and it feels pretty good. It gives me a lot of confidence because I am pretty young. I am an underclassman. I got two more years after this so, " Pearson said.

Pearson says he couldn’t have done it without his dad. Vernon Adams from Twin Falls also qualified in bull riding.

Nationals start July 17th.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.