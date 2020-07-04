Advertisement

What’s open for the 4th?

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Buhl has their annual Sagebrush Days event going on all day Saturday. Fireworks begin at dusk at North Park.

Rupert's 4th of July parade starts at 11 am tomorrow.

The city of Twin Falls will have fireworks at CSI tomorrow night at 10.

The burley fire department will have 4th of July fireworks at 10 pm.

Hailey has multiple events, concluding with fireworks at 9:30.

Bliss also has an all day celebration, with fireworks starting around 10:15

Shoshone will have fireworks at dusk tomorrow at the Shoshone football field.

