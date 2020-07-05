Advertisement

Boise State drops several programs, amid financial concerns

BSU is eliminating baseball, swimming and diving.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State announced it has eliminated the baseball, swimming and diving programs.

After reviewing the budget and issues based on COVID-19, the department announced the move, to set themselves up better for the long-term.

Baseball had just been reinstated after a 40-year drought, only to have a partial season.

The Broncos will reduce their overall budget by $3 million.

All affected student-athlete scholarships will be honored, including incoming 2020 signees and support will be provided to student-athletes wishing to transfer.

Dr. Marlene Tromp, school president explained, “the university is anticipating the possibility of potential shortfalls in the fall, but it all depends on how things evolve in the world in the next few months.”

“We are going to spend every waking minute figuring out a way for them to take the next step in life and that goes for our coaches and any staff associated with that program,” added athletic director Curt Apsey.

Those athletes who opt to transfer, will be eligible immediately at their next institution, per NCAA rules.

