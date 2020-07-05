Hailey residents react to mandatory mask wearing

Hailey, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined. KMVT has reaction from residents on how they feel about mandatory mask wearing.

The penalty for not wearing a mask in public spaces in the city of Hailey, is an infraction, punishable by a fine of $100.

“Oh I wish people everywhere would take this seriously, it’s not over yet,” said Hailey resident Jack Sparks.

The majority of individuals KMVT spoke with say this new ordinance is not much of a change for them.

“For me and my family, we have worn a mask as we have gone into any retail store, post office, shopping center, coffee shops, we have worn our masks,” Sparks said.

Although some residents feel, hand washing is way more important than wearing a mask.

“Somebody hands me a grocery bag I pick it up, I get in my car I itch my eye boom I have got the virus, and it does not matter that I got my mask on,” said Tim Floyd.

The co-owner of Cafe Della, said they were thrilled to see mandatory mask wearing go into place.

“So far the customers have been very respectful of it, and for us we just want our team members and customers to all feel safe when they are in our cafe or dining,” said Ashley Roop.

Some residents say wearing a mask is not just about stopping the spread of the virus, but making people feel comfortable.

“If they see me without a mask, it might make them feel uncomfortable, so why do I need to make them uncomfortable it’s no big deal to put a mask on and go about in public and make everybody else just feel comfortable, in that regard I do not have a problem with it,” Floyd said.

